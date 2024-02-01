Android is starting to roll out Quick Share on Google Pixel devices.

The company's version of Apple's popular AirDrop feature was announced earlier this year as a combination of Google'S Nearby Share and Samsung's Quick Share, which allow users to quickly exchange files with nearby devices.

The system only works for devices using the same sharing programme, meaning friends with Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel handsets would have to find another way to share.

Now, that's no longer the case with Quick Share coming to all Android devices, as well as other devices like Chromebooks and other Android handsets.

Sameer Samat, general manager and vice president at Google’s Android Ecosystem team, previously said: "We've integrated the experiences and created the best default, built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across all types of devices in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems.

“This means with a simple tap of the new Quick Share icon, you can see a list of available devices close by.

"You remain in control of your privacy, and can choose in your phone’s settings who can discover your device and send files, whether it’s everyone, only your contacts or just your own devices.

"Quick Share will start rolling out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month.”