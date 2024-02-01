Jeff Garlin will get to keep his sports tickets in the terms of his divorce.

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor filed for divorce from Marla Garlin - the mother of his adult sons Duke and James - in 2018 aftre 24 years of marriage but they have finally agreed the terms of their split.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jeff must pay his former spouse $80,000 a month in spousal support, but this will be reduced to $35,000 once 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' comes to an end later this year.

The agreement read: “In the event filming for 'Curb' and/or 'The Goldbergs' stops due to Covid-19 or a reason unrelated to [Garlin] (e.g. such as a force majeure event), base spousal support shall immediately decrease to $35,000 per month, commencing the month that immediately follows the date filming stops.”

Marla will also receive a portion of her ex-husband's residuals and royalties for his work including 'Toy Story 3 and 4' and 'Arrested Development'.

The pair will divide several of their properties, with Jeff keeping hold of houses in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

The terms also specified that the actor can keep his sporting tickets, stating he will retain "“the entirety of the Chicago Bears season tickets for the 2021-2022 season, including the future right to purchase the same in [Jeff's] name. The entirety of the Los Angeles Clippers season tickets for the 2021-2022 season, including the future right to purchase the same in [Jeff's] name.”

In 2022, the 61-year-old actor revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Jeff - who departed his ABC sitcom 'The Goldbergs' mid-way through season nine - said on Instagram: "Bipolar is a mother******. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this. #bipolar (sic)"