Usher made sure Beyonce stayed out of "trouble" as a child.

The 'Confessions' hitmaker has clarified rumours he was the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's "manny" when he was put in charge of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Kelly Rowland in during their pre-Destiny's Child days as The Dolls.

Appearing on 'Club Shay Shay' this week, he told host Shannon Sharpe: "Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time.

"This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they [were] doing something in the house.

"I had to watch over ’cause I was like the, you know, the authority ’cause I guess I was the teenager at the time.”

He added: “[I was] making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time."

He admitted that even at such a young age, Beyonce "had a talent and also to a brilliance and a brightness that was much different".

He said: “[It’s] really great for my sister, to see that she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better.

“Whether it’s musically or in her life or creativity, all of it, man.”

The 45-year-old singer first opened up last year about getting to known Beyonce, now 42, when they were both younger.

Despite being only three years older than her, he ended up being the group's “chaperone, nanny or something like that”.

He told UK radio show 'Capital Breakfast': “Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old.

“She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”