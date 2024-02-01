Brian Austin Green was convinced he'd receive a response when he texted Luke Perry the day after he died.

The 50-year-old actor "couldn't really process" the news when he found out his 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star had died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52 and part of him thought his pal was just "hiding somewhere".

Speaking on 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone', Brian said: "There was a part of me that couldn't really process that that was real.

"I texted him the day after he passed. Just because there was a part of me that was like, 'No, he’s gonna answer back. He’s hiding somewhere. Or something’s happened.'"

Even now, the former 'Anger Management' star often tries to imagine what Luke would advise him to do during pivotal moments in his life.

He admitted: "When things happen in my life, I’ll stop for a second and I’ll think about him and what I learned from him and what I think his opinion would be of what it is I do."

Though Brian had thought over the years about the eventual devastation of losing friends and co-stars, he admitted it never crossed his mind that the 'Riverdale' actor would be the first of his pals to die.

He said: "I honestly never expected that it would be Luke.

"To me, in my mind, Luke was the strongest of everyone. He was the constant guy. He was exactly who he was, at all times."

The pair's '90210' co-star Jason Priestley previously admitted Luke's death had been a tragic reminder to "spend time with people you love".

During an appearance on the 'Hey Dude ... The 90s Called' podcast, Jason said: "We worked together a number of times outside of the show and we really enjoyed all the years we had together but unfortunately that got cut short.

"It's bittersweet every March when we go by the anniversary of his passing. It was a real freak thing that happened with him and it was a good reminder to spend time with people you love and never take any of it for granted."