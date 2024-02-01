Demi Lovato is "very excited" about her upcoming wedding.

The 31-year-old singer revealed in December she had got engaged to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, and she has already begun planning their big day, for which she has a "clear vision".

She told People magazine: "I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it."

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has "definitely" started dress shopping too.

She said: "I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things."

Demi is using online moodboard Pinterest "for all of it" when it comes to planning because she thinks the platform is "great".

After the couple's engagement was made public, Jutes, 32, declared he was the "luckiest man alive".

He wrote on Instagram: "yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you."

The couple met when Jutes worked on Demi's 2022 album 'HOLY FVCK' and the 'Confident' singer previously gushed about how "super happy" she is to have found love with a friend.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up' last summer, she said: "We're so happy. We became friends first.

"We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Asked who initiated the conversation, Demi said it was a "mutual thing".

She added: "We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend."