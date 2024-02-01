Julia Roberts has shared a rare snap of her cuddling her husband to mark his 55th birthday.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ actress, 56, who is renowned for keeping her relationship with cinematographer Danny Moder out of the spotlight, posted the image on her Instagram to mark his big day on Wednesday. (31.02.24)

She captioned the snap, which showed Julia in Danny’s arms as she looked up adoringly at him while grinning: “Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world.”

Even though Julia is relatively private about her life with Danny, she told the ‘Today’ show about him at the end of last year: “It all starts with Danny Moder, you know?

“He’s just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, [he’s] the captain of our ship. Truly.”

But Julia, who has 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 16-year-old son Henry with her husband, joked he should not receive all the credit for creating their blissful family life.

She added: “(I’m) not, like, giving it all away. It’s just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”

The couple met in 2000 while working together on the film ‘The Mexican’, which saw Julia star alongside Brad Pitt, 60.

At the time, the actress was dating actor Benjamin Bratt, 60, while Danny was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg, 51.

After both their relationships ended, the pair got hitched in July 2002.

Julia also broke her habit of keeping her family life private to mark their 21st wedding anniversary by posting an emotional tribute to Danny on social media in 2023.

And in 2022, she marked their 20th year as a married couple by posting a snap of them kissing, which she captioned: “TWENTY #can’tstopsmiling#can’tstopkissing.”

Danny also marked the anniversary by writing on social media alongside a photo of him and Julia: “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea… just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”