Justin Timberlake appeared to take a dig at Britney Spears during his birthday concert.

The former *NSYNC member, 42, made headlines in 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Britney, also 42, revealed in her ‘The Woman In Me’ memoir she had an abortion while they were dating as he “didn’t want to be a father” and “wasn’t happy” she was expecting.

He told fans at his ‘One Night Only’ gig at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday (31.01.24), held on his 42nd birthday: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely nobody.”

Justin then launched into a version of his 2002 hit ‘Cry Me a River’ – which was inspired by Britney cheating on him during their relationship.

His declaration and song choice has left fans convinced he was having a pop at his ‘Toxic’ singer ex – with some ranting online his statement was a disgrace.

Others jumped to Justin’s defence against the trolls by hitting out at Britney and her followers.

Britney, who dated Justin from 1999 to 2002, said on Monday (29.01.24) she wanted to apologise to anyone she had left “offended” by her autobiography, saying in the now-deleted Instagram message: “I am deeply sorry.”

She then addressed Justin, adding: “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’.

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy (Fallon) together I laugh so hard ???”

Britney also said Justin’s tune ‘Sanctified’ was a “wow” song.

Her comments came after her fans attacked Justin online over the revelations in her memoir.

Justin infamously implied Britney had cheated on him when they were together, and Britney said in her memoir she had cheated on the singer “one time” with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, 41.

Justin has been settled with actress Jessica Biel, 41, since they married in 2012 and the pair have sons Silas, eight, and three-year-old Phineas.

Britney – who has sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her 45-year-old DJ ex-husband Kevin Federline – is currently going through a divorce from her 29-year-old fitness trainer former partner Sam Asghari.