Christian Oliver’s $1 million estate is likely to be inherited by his relatives as he died without a will.

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ actor, 51, was killed alongside his two daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, in a plane crash on 4 January while they were travelling from the Caribbean island of Bequia to St Lucia, when their single-engine plane “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean”, according to the Royal St Vincent and Grenadines Police.

Court documents have now shown the actor – born Christian Klepser – left behind an estate worth $1.08 million, but no will.

The papers were obtained by Page Six, which has also reported the German ‘Cobra 11’ actor’s mum Ursula Klepser and dad Gerhard Klepser are nominating a man named Konstantin Richter to be the administrator of their son’s estate.

Along with his parents, Christian was survived by his sister, Alexandra Klepser, with his relatives expected to inherit his estate by default in the absence of a will.

Robert Sachs, the pilot and owner of the plane in which Christian and his daughters died, was also killed in the accident.

Christian had posted about his family getaway on Instagram on New Year’s Day, captioning an image of a beach: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love… 2024 here we come!”

The actor’s ex-wife Jessica Klepser and his family said in a public statement they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy that claimed the lives of Christian and the girls he had with his former partner.

They added both of Christian and Jessica’s daughters shared a “deep bond, infectious laughter and adventurous spirit” that will be “missed” by anyone who knew them.

The statement ended: “His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

Christian, who worked as an estate agent as well as an actor, was born in Celle, Germany, and raised in Frankfurt and moved to the US aged 21 to pursue his modelling and acting careers.