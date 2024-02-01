Harry Styles marked his 30th birthday by cold water swimming.

The former One Direction singer, who celebrated the milestone age on Thursday (01.02.24), is renowned for his gruelling fitness regimes and was photographed leaving Hampstead Heath pond in London with friends.

Harry was seen wrapped up in a black tracksuit, mac, baseball cap and glasses after the freezing dip, and carried a £85 tote bag over his shoulder as he left the spot with two male pals.

He’s previously been spotted taking a dip in the lake with his actress girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, who he’s been dating since at least August 2023.

They were first linked romantically weeks before, as they were spotted on a date at a London art gallery.

Harry’s swim is a world away from how he spent his 29th, when he performed at the Acrisure Arena, California, to bring the North American leg of his tour to a close.

He’s also been spotted in the last week riding around London on an electric rental bike.

Harry, who recently returned to Britain after a Caribbean holiday with ‘Lost in Space’ star Taylor, was said at the end of January to have been left “shaken” by an alleged stalker.

He’s said to have been harassed by 35-year-old fan Myra Carvalho, who has been charged with causing him serious harm or distress.

She appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on 23 January, where, according to The Sun, it was heard she “pursued a course of conduct – namely harassed – which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress”.

The Sun said her charge added her actions had a “substantial adverse effect” on Harry’s “usual day-to-day activities”.

She was also reportedly told she “knew, or ought to have known, your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress”.

Carvalho was remanded in custody and will next appear at Harrow crown court in London on 20 February.

A source told The Sun: “Harry was really shaken up. He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break.

“This happened not long after he had come back.

“Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.”

Harry was targeted by stalker Diana Tarazaga-Orero, 29, in 2022.

She forced her way into his home three years after being convicted of stalking, which The Sun said forced him to upgrade his security, which included employing a night guard and installing a panic lock on his bedroom door.