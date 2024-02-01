The wife of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ producer Bradley Thomas has taken her life.

Police confirmed officers responded to the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles on Monday (31.02.24) where they found Isabelle Thomas, 39, dead in the pool area – while the LA Medical Examiner’s Officer confirmed her passing was suicide.

Her death only came to light on Thursday (01.02.24) when law enforcement sources told TMZ Isabelle “jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in West LA and was discovered dead at the scene when first responders arrived”.

She and Bradley married in 2018 and have two small children.

Isabelle’s manner of death has been listed as suicide by the LA County Coroner’s Office, which cited multiple traumatic injuries on her body.

Witnesses said they believed she had jumped from the roof of the hotel, but TMZ has reported sources told them Isabelle jumped from a balcony on a high-up floor.

The outlet claimed no suicide note was left behind, but police have not publicly confirmed that information.

Isabelle and Bradley were pictured together as recently as 14 January at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills.

The tragedy comes as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is up for Best Picture at the Oscars among other nominations.

Bradley’s other producing credits include popular comedy ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘Dumb and Dumber’.

The 58-year-old Hollywood power-player also helped produce ‘Shallow Hal’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

And he collaborated with ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Seinfeld’ mastermind Larry David to make the comic’s 2013 HBO film ‘Clear History’.

Bradley is the co-founder of Imperative Entertainment, a studio specialising in the development, production, and financing of original and branded entertainment across film and TV.

The company’s critically acclaimed output includes art world satire ‘The Square’, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes film festival, as well as ‘All the Money in the World’ and Clint Eastwood’s 2018 drug smuggling drama ‘The Mule’.