Jay-Z and his Roc Nation record label will reportedly not be hosting their annual pre-Grammy brunch party this year.

The 54-year-old rap titan’s company has been holding the exclusive bash since 2011, with the event making a comeback in 2023 after taking a two-year break amid the Covid pandemic.

But a source has now told Page Six the tradition will not be continued on Saturday (03.02.24), ahead of the Grammys on Sunday.

No specifics were given by the insider, but the insider added “the power duo will still be on the party scene”.

A-list guests at previous Roc Nation Grammys brunches include Rihanna, 35, Katy Perry, 39, Kevin Hart, 44, and 28-year-old Megan Thee Stallion – as well as Jay and his wife Beyoncé, 42.

The source said power couple Jay and Beyoncé are expected at music producer icon’s Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday to support their friend and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, Jon Platt, 59, who is being honoured with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

There are also plenty of other parties to make up for Roc Nation’s absence ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, which are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Stars have also already started making the rounds this week at parties hosted by Amazon Music, Billboard and the Black Music Coalition, which paid tribute producers Jimmy Jam, 64, and Terry Lewis, 67, at a dinner at Delilah on Wednesday night.

Producer Jermaine Dupri, 51, acted as DJ for the event, and Page Six said there was also a jam session with rapper Flava Flav, 64, and singer Tank, 48, performing the New Edition track ‘Can You Stand the Rain’.

Other events leading up to the awards include MusiCares’ bash to honour Jon Bon Jovi, 61, as its Person of the Year on Friday (02.02.24) night.

Clive Davis, 91, will also host a gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with a string of after-parties planned after the Grammys.