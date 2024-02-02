Selena Gomez' pal Francia Raisa has gushed over the singer's boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The 35-year-old actress - who has been a close pal of the 'Calm Down' singer for many years and famously donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 - was seriously impressed with the 35-year-old record producer and thinks they make an amazing couple.

She told Us Weekly: "He's the best. I got to meet him. He's really wonderful and super funny.

"I love them together."

Francia also loved the quirky outfit he wore on the day they met.

She added: "When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, 'I like you.'"

Selena, 31, confirmed in December that she had been with Benny for six months.

The 'Rainy Day In New York' actress insisted she wasn't "mad" at fans expressing their concern at the relationship.

She wrote: “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die. (sic)"

'The Only Murders in the Building' star confirmed the romance when she wrote "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that said: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

And she liked another photo from the account, which was titled: “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star then went on to respond to comments on the site criticising the romance.

In one, she declared: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

In another post, she wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

And Selena also insisted: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

The 'Wolves' hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life.

She wrote: “I don’t understand … this is my happiest.

“If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.

“If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.(sic)"