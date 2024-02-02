Robin Thicke is getting married this year.

The 'Blurred Lines' singer has been engaged to April Love Geary - the mother of his three youngest children, Mia, five, Lola, four, and three-year-old Luca - since December 2018 but the couple have vowed to make tying the knot a "priority" for 2024.

He told People magazine: "Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024 and we're very excited."

The 46-year-old star couldn't be happier in his relationship with the 29-year-old beauty, who he has been dating since 2014.

Noting April also helps co-parent Julian, his 13-year-old son with ex-wife Paula Patton, Robin added: "My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together.

"She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for."

Robin previously revealed he goes to therapy with both April and Paula.

Speaking on the 'Black Girls Texting' podcast, he said: "Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice. If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things.

“Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in coparenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy.”

The ‘My Life’ hitmaker added that whilst he understands some people may not want to “do therapy every week”, there are times when it becomes necessary.

He added: “When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you.”