Victoria Beckham says her watch collection is "very personal" to her.

The 49-year-old fashion designer - who is married to retired footballer David Beckham - has teamed up with iconic timepiece brand Breitling on the Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham collection and has shared how much her own watch collection means to her.

She told Vogue: “I’m very lucky that my husband has gifted me some beautiful pieces over the years, so watches bear a very personal significance and nostalgic memory to me. They are cherished pieces that remain timeless."

On how she styles her watches, she added: “I like to wear mine looser on the wrist, with some great tailoring!”

The former Spice Girl - who was known as Posh Spice during her time in the 90s girl group - and the luxury Swish watchmaker are releasing just 1,500 watches.

Victoria said: “I wanted to create something timeless and elevated that had a real ease and effortless elegance to it.

“I love their weight, the hardware."

The mother-of-four - who has Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old Harper, with the 48-year-old former England captain - wanted to ensure the watches had her design "DNA" all over them.

She said: "This is very in line with my brand DNA and ethos. I wanted to use bold colours, new materials and subtle details throughout. It really feels like an elevated, cool, and relaxed alternative in the female market of watches."

Breitling’s CEO, Georges Kern, praised the style icon for crafting something unique despite the "technical constraints" of watchmaking.

He added: “In fashion, you have a blank sheet of paper; you create things from scratch. But when designing a watch, there are certain technical constraints and given elements to be reckoned with.

“Victoria Beckham didn’t have a blank sheet of paper; she had to choose an existing model and make it very her. It was a great collaboration, which saw Breitling’s craftsmanship and innovation come together with Victoria Beckham’s ideas to create an elegant and fresh new collection.”