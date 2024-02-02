Alyssa Milano has begged a troll to "leave [her] son" alone on social media.

The 51-year-old actress - who has son Milo, 12, and nine-year-old daughter Elizabella with husband David Bugliari - had to intervene when her eldest had taken to X/Twitter to ask for help fundraising for his baseball team's trip to Los Angeles but was quickly hit with accusations from a user claiming that because his mother is a millionaire, they should "not" be asking for help from other parents.

A screenshot from Twitter/X shared to Instagram on Thursday (01.02.24) read: "Hey thank you for helping abandoned dogs out!! I hope your mother who has a net worth of 10 million dollars donated to the shelter???? ALSO knowing she has this money she should not be asking middle income people from society to donate to a baseball team. It's beyond ridiculous and selfish of her. Talk to your mom. (sic)"

Milo responded: "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone.(sic)"

In her own response to the comments, the former 'Charmed' star claimed that was "no different" to any other parent and despite her apparent wealth, she could not afford to pay for the entire team no matter how much she would like to.

She wrote: "Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different. As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip - I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday.

"Also, if I did pay for everyone - my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. "