Tommy Hilfiger and DJ Khaled have joined forces to release a charity golf shirt.

The legendary designer, 72, and the 48-year-old record producer have come together to create a classic golf polo - with prices ranging from $59.50 for kids to $99.30 for adults - with money raised going to the We The Best Foundation, which aims to enrich the lives of young people from underserved communities.

Hilfiger said: “DJ Khaled’s energy is unmatched; he’s a creative force and we share a natural urge to disrupt the status quo.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with icons like Lewis Hamilton and Rafael Nadal who provided the inspiration to break conventions as we created collections that blend fashion and sport. This collection continues that legacy as Khaled reinterpreted ’90s colourblocking from his favourite archival pieces to rewrite the codes of golf.”

The Tommy x We The Best polos are made using cotton piqué fabric and come in signature red, white and blue, as well as varsity yellow and green emblazoned with the We The Best logo.

Khaled added: “Golf is a beautiful game and Tommy is an icon.

“These polos will inspire me to be the best on the fairway, like Tommy inspires me to be the best in fashion. This collection was about rewriting the golfing mindset and we hit it right down the middle. I can’t wait to go golfing in these.”

Khaled hosted the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic tournament last summer.

He said in a statement: “Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing. Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community."