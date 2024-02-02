'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' could receive a demo soon.

The upcoming action role-playing game, which is developed by Square Enix, received a trailer at Sony's 'State of Play' event on Wednesday (31.01.24) and is set to release on 29 February. Now, it appears that a demo is ready to launch in the near future.

Sony is set to host another 'State of Play' event next week that will be solely dedicated to 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth', and is set to include an "extensive look" at the title, as well as "exciting news you won’t want to miss", which potentially could be an official release date of the demo.

PlayStation Game Size has revealed the download size of the game through the PlayStation Store, which comes in at a whopping 145.25 GB. For comparison, the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' was 94.86 GB in size, meaning 'Rebirth' will be nearly 50 GB bigger.

The creative director of the game Tetsuya Nomura had previously confirmed where the second party of the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' trilogy will end.

He told PlayStation Blog: “Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations depicted in this title extend up to The Forgotten Capital, where the greatest fate of Final Fantasy VII awaits you.”