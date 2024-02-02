Wizards of the Coast insisted that 'Dungeons and Dragons' isn’t being sold to Tencent.

According to a report from Pandaily, the Hasbro-owned company, who has produced the table top game since 1997, was looking to sell rights to the franchise to the Chinese gaming juggernaut, with 'Baldur's Gate 3' developer Larian Studios acted as an intermediary. Wizards of the Coast has now responded to the report, and denied such a deal exists.

In a statement, the company wrote: "We regularly talk to Tencent and enjoy multiple partnerships with them across a number of our IPs. We don't make a habit of commenting on internet rumours, but to be clear: we are not looking to sell our D and D IP.

"We will keep talking to partners about how we bring the best digital experiences to our fans. We won't comment any further on speculation or rumours about potential M A or licensing deals."

Larian's CEO Swen Vincke also denied the transaction's existence, and insisted that neither Tencent or Hasbro had come to the table.

On X (previously Twitter) he wrote: "It's silly that I should do a tweet about not buying something that is not for sale so I won't. But in case you're wondering, we're not. Hope that clears it up."