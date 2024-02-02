Awkwafina is desperate to meet Danny DeVito.

The 35-year-old actress and Danny, 79, both star in 'Migration', the new animated adventure-comedy film - but the duo have never actually come face-to-face with each other.

Awkwafina told Sky News: "I love Danny DeVito. He's the best. I'm planning [a wrap party] just [to meet him]."

The actress voices the part of Chump - the leader of a New York City-based pigeon gang - in 'Migration', and Awkwafina claimed that she can actually relate to her on-screen character.

Awkwafina said: "She's a real New Yorker. So, I feel like that's definitely something I identify with."

Despite this, Awkwafina isn't actually a fan of pigeons at all.

She shared: "They're gritty, they're one of the city. So, I feel like that's that was my study. Just living in New York."

Meanwhile, Awkwafina previously admitted that she relished the experience of working with Michelle Yeoh on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

The actress revealed that she had been inspired by Michelle, 61, during her younger years.

Awkwafina told HeyUGuys: "To work with people that you've watched growing up and especially her - someone who has really taken on only really, really strong female roles her entire career ... that really had influenced me growing up. So yeah, it's an honour."

Awkwafina felt anxious about approaching Michelle when they were both working on 'Crazy Rich Asians'. However, their relationship has come a long way since then.

Awkwafina said: "It's such a pleasure to be in the presence of someone such as Michelle Yeoh. We did 'Crazy Rich Asians' together but I ... I felt even nervous to approach her. But she's very warm in real life and we've become friends."