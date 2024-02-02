Francia Raisa is "ready for a partner".

The 35-year-old actress has been actively dating over recent weeks and she's now keen to find love.

Speaking to 'Extra', Francia shared: "Lately, I decided this year I'm ready for a partner so ... we'll see.

"I'm not messing around. I'm literally telling guys when I meet them, ‘I'm 35. I'm not wasting my time. If I'm wasting my time, tell me.'"

Francia suggested that at the age of 35, she's now in a hurry to find her ideal partner.

The actress joked: "I'm 35, like ... mama's hungry."

Francia is set to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.

And the actress suggested that she'll be cheering on Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, as she's a good friend of Taylor Swift, Travis' girlfriend.

Speaking about Taylor's high-profile romance, Francia said: "I'm happy for Taylor ‘cause I've known Taylor a really long time, too. I'm really, really happy for her."

What's more, Francia can't wait to see Usher perform at the Super Bowl.

The 'How I Met Your Father star explained: "It'll be fun, it'll be exciting. I'm a ‘go, sports!’ girl, and I was excited to go see Usher. I got dumped the last time I saw Usher, so this is my moment to, like, rebound."

Meanwhile, Usher recently admitted that his Super Bowl performance "has to be perfect".

The 45-year-old star told Vogue: "It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."