Adam Sandler has hailed Carl Weathers as a "great man" after the actor died aged 76.

The 57-year-old actor has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his 'Happy Gilmore' co-star.

Adam - who appeared alongside Weathers in the 1996 comedy film - wrote on Instagram: "A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend. (sic)"

Weathers played the part of Chubbs Peterson, a golf instructor, in 'Happy Gilmore'.

Julie Bowen also starred in the hit comedy film, and she's paid tribute to the late actor, too.

The 53-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "Dearest Carl, you’ll always be my Chubbs. What a glorious spirit you had. Thanks for making me smile. I hope they golf wherever you are. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Weathers - who also starred as Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' film franchise - died "peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday (01.02.24).

His family announced his death via a statement posted on social media.

The statement read: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.

"He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations.

"He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."