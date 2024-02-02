Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey can't afford a Super Bowl suite, according to the sport star's mom.

Lisa McCaffrey has claimed that her son - who will play for the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas - and Olivia, 31, have both been priced out of securing a luxurious suite for the sporting event at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

During an appearance on the 'Your Mom' podcast, Lisa said: "We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there - nor money bags Olivia. So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now."

Christian, 27, is reportedly set to make more than $10 million in each of the next two NFL seasons, while Olivia has previously posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and various big-name brands.

The loved-up duo started dating in 2019 and have been engaged since April 2023 - but the brunette beauty previously admitted that she lost her identity after her split from Nick Jonas.

Olivia - who dated Nick from 2013 until 2015 - said on 'The Culpo Sisters': "I moved to Los Angeles with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.

"My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love.

"I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."