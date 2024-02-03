Rachel Leviss believes she owes Ariana Madix an apology.

The 38-year-old TV star split from Tom Sandoval after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel, and the 29-year-old beauty has now conceded that she ought to apologise for her behaviour.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star said on her 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "It was hard to see because I'm in a different place than I was back then.

"It's a weird time warp when you're watching a show like this and living one reality in that moment and then, months later when the episodes air, you're living in another reality but you're also reliving those moments that they captured on camera. And so it's a nod to my younger self who was still in love and infatuated."

Rachel delivered an apology at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, but she accepts that her subsequent behaviour didn't chime with what she said at the time.

Rachel explained: "I feel like, with my apology that I made at the reunion, I had all the right intentions and I was extremely sorry.

"But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterward - they have to align with what you're saying. And by sending [Tom] letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologise again because I am in a different place than I was back then, and I can see things a lot clearer now."

Last year, Rachel took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"