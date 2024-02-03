A judge has granted Elijah Blue Allman's request to dismiss his divorce petition.

Cher's 47-year-old son first filed for divorce from Marieangela King, 36 - who he married in 2013 - in 2021 and requested a divorce dismissal in Los Angeles County on January 5.

The request was denied by a judge "due to a temporary support stipulation" but was granted a few days later, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In December, Cher filed for a conservatorship over Elijah - who is her son with second husband Gregg Allman.

Cher requested to be the sole conservator of his estate over concerns that he cannot properly take care of himself or “manage his own financial resources” due to his alleged struggles with drug abuse.

In the papers, first obtained by The Blast, Cher claimed she has not been able to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because his “current mental and physical health issues” leave him “unable to form or express a preference” concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.

The documents went on to detail Cher’s concern her son cannot handle his finances, claiming in the papers “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk".

However, earlier this week, Cher had her motion that he be placed in a temporary emergency conservatorship due to his alleged mental health and substance abuse issues denied by a judge.

And, in a filing objecting to his mother's request, Allman stated that he and his wife were "reconciling and cohabitating” and stated that his mother “objects to my reconciliation with Marieangela".