Demi Lovato feels "happier than ever" after "overcoming a lot of hardships".

The 31-year-old singer - who revealed in December she had gotten engaged to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes - has spent years in and out of recovery for alcohol and drug abuse treatment but finally feels happy and healthy after overcoming her troubles.

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', she said: "I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong.

"I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor. That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life.

"The most important thing when it comes to releasing music is being able to share your gift with others. It gives me purpose, being the reason why some people overcome their emotional struggles or heartbreak or personal obstacles."

Meanwhile, Demi and Jutes met when he worked on Demi's 2022 album 'HOLY FVCK' and the 'Confident' singer previously gushed about how "super happy" she is to have found love with a friend.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up' last summer, she said: "We're so happy. We became friends first.

"We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Asked who initiated the conversation, Demi said it was a "mutual thing".

She added: "We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend."