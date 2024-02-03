Alana Haim and Teyana Taylor will star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie.

Alana, 32, will reunite with her 'Licorice Pizza' director Anderson for the film, which will also feature 'A Thousand and One' actress Teyana, 33, Wood Harris, rapper Shayna McHayle and newcomer Chase Infiniti, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They will join previously announced leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in the untitled movie, which will also be produced by Anderson, along with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

Deadline previously reported that while the logline for the movie was being kept secret, it will have a "contemporary setting and is the most commercial one [Anderson] has attempted".

Penn and Haim previously worked together on 'Licorice Pizza', while Hall and McHayle collaborated on Andrew Bujalski’s 2018 comedy 'Support the Girls'.

'Licorice Pizza' received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

Anderson has also been nominated for his movies 'Phantom Thread', 'Boogie Nights', 'Magnolia' and 'Inherent Vice'.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Alana and her siblings Este and Danielle are working on their fourth album together.

The ‘Summer Girl’ trio are back in the studio making their latest LP, according to a video posted to social media last month, captioned “HAIM4”.

On a TikTok the text reads: “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress."

In the clip, Alana mouths “Please, I’m a star,” the viral audio spoken by actress Mia Goth in the horror film, ‘Pearl’.