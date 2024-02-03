Jon Bon Jovi will perform at his son's wedding to Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake Bongiovi, 21, got engaged to 'Stranger Things' actress Millie, 19, in April after two and a half years of dating and rocker Jon, 61, insisted he will take to the stage at the nuptials.

When asked by DailyMail.com at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala if he would be performing at the wedding, he enthusiastically replied: "Yes."

Millie previously insisted she would not force Jon to perform as she wanted him to have a break.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: "I feel like that's like asking me to do a full-on play for everyone. I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons."

Host Jenna Bush said: "He can just be the father of the groom," and Millie replied: "Exactly. That would be wild... I don't know if he'll be able to do just that.'

Millie also insisted she is not stressed out by wedding planning as she and Jake - whose mother is Dorothea Hurley - have been sharing the work.

She said: "It's not been stressful at all for me.

"Jake is very involved, he is very helpful during the whole process. I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice.

"I am like, 'Is this a good idea?' But ultimately it's a very intimate day for the both of us and we are excited."

Jake proposed with a ring belonging to Millie's mother Kelly.

Millie told The Sunday Times: "I've always loved that ring, it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."