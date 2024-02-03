Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have an "amicable" relationship for the sake of their children.

The 43-year-old reality TV star and her 46-year-old ex-husband - who divorced in 2022 - share four children together and they are both determined to maintain a cordial relationship to keep the children happy.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids. Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with [Kanye's wife] Bianca Censori and that’s all that matters to her. What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either."

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four, and were recently spotted out to dinner together in Malibu with North and her friends.

The insider added: "There are times when they’ll still attend the same events for their kids or get together.

“They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family. They have really overcome those challenges. They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at."

Kim and Kanye were together for eight years and called time on their relationship in January 2021 after six years of marriage.

Kim previously revealed she was finding co-parenting difficult after their split.

Speaking on the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast in 2022, she said: "I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world. I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything."