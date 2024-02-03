Lizzo's request to have a sexual harassment lawsuit against her dismissed has been denied.

Backing dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have made a series of allegations against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.; and dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, including that they were pressured by Lizzo into touching nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam and forced to endure weight shaming.

Lizzo had tried to get the lawsuit thrown out but on Friday (02.02.24), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled that the case will go forward.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez's attorney Ron Zambrano told PEOPLE in a statement: "We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance."

He explained that judge Mark H. Epstein "did dismiss a few allegations," including Davis being fat-shamed, a naked photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on "hold" while not on tour.

But he added: "However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo - or any celebrity - is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial."

Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for Lizzo, told Entertainment Tonight, "We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and seeing who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail."

Lizzo, 35, has denied all of the allegations.