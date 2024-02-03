Daisy Ridley keeps her lightsaber 'in a very safe location'

Daisy Ridley keeps her 'Star Wars' props in a "very safe location".

The 31-year-old actress played Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, and Daisy has revealed that she's kept some memorabilia from her time on the money-spinning film franchise.

Daisy told PEOPLE: "From 'Star Wars' I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey. And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal.

"They’re all in a very safe location."

Daisy has enjoyed significant success during the course of her career, and the actress feels "grateful" for everything she's already achieved.

The movie star said: "I’m a big believer in being grateful."

Despite her success, Daisy doesn't make long-term career plans and she doesn't know what comes next for her.

She previously told W magazine: "Sometimes I think, 'Should I have a plan?'

"I was talking to someone who I shall not name, someone pretty high up in a certain company, and he goes, 'It's so interesting the way you choose roles.' And I was like, 'Is it?' And he goes, 'Yeah, you're really, um, just doing what you want.' I don't know how to take that. I think it's a compliment."

Daisy actually feels as though she still has a lot to learn in the movie business.

The London-born star said: "I still feel like a baby in a way.

"I've made, I think, four or five films in the last few years. But I still feel like I have so much to learn and so much to see and to do."

What's more, Daisy revealed that she continues to suffer from self-doubt.

She shared: "I also understand occasionally feeling like, 'Why would anyone want to hang out with me?' Which sounds pretty dark ... it's just sometimes I'm like, today I don't feel as in the world as other days."

