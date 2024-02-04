John Cena loved working with Matthew Vaughn on Argylle

John Cena has fulfilled a "dream" by working with Matthew Vaughn.

The wrestler-turned-actor is part of a star-studded cast in 'Argylle' - which also features the likes of Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard - but John was particularly excited to work with the acclaimed director.

John, 46, told HeyUGuys: "Poor Matthew Vaughn trying to sell his concept to me, knowing that I'm already in.

"It's a dream to be able to work with him."

Matthew, 52, initially tried to discuss his long-term plans with John. But the Hollywood star didn't have any hesitations about working with the director.

John shared: "I remember his pitch of like, 'Hey, this is my idea ... but in the future I see it as something exponentially bigger'.

"I was like, 'I've got to stop you right there. I'm in. I don't care what tomorrow brings. You have this idea. I love your ideas. Let's go to work'. It was that easy."

Matthew's previous film credits include 'Layer Cake' and the 'Kingsman' franchise, which prompted speculation that he could direct a James Bond movie one day.

However, despite being a Bond fan, Matthew has already distanced himself from the long-running franchise.

He told the 'Inside Total Film' podcast: "Never say never, but I doubt it very much.

"I mean, I love Bond, Bond has been a huge influence on me as a human being, let alone as a director. But I think the Bond world is the [Barbara] Broccoli world, they're the master of that domain and I can't see them wanting me to be anywhere near it."

