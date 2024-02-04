Robbie Williams is suffering from the "manopause."

The former Take That star - who has been married to model Ayda Field,44, since 2010 and has Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau with her - will celebrate his 50th birthday on 13 February and joked that he is suffering from the male version of the menopause these days because he is now lacking in all the "natural good stuff".

He told The Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine: "Hair's thinning, testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago. I've used up all of the natural good stuff. I've got the manopause!"

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker endured addiction following his rise to fame as a teenager but has been sober for almost 25 years and reflected that upon qutting drinking and drugs he ended up "depressed" and forgot how to be a "human" as he recovered.

He said: "I was ingesting everything I could get my hands on ecstasy, cocaine, drinking. I'm literally drinking like a bottle of vodka a night before going into rehearsals.

"When you stop drinking, you're left with the person you are. And the person who Í really was, was depressed and isolated. I didn't know how to be a human."

These days, the 'Angels' singer - who recently opened up about his struggles ina self-titled Netflix documentary - admitted that he has "good days" and "bad days" and whilst he doesn't actually suffer from bipolar, there is an element of the disorder to the way his mental health fluctuates.

He said: "I'm not bipolar, but there is a sort of semi-bipolaresque element to my mental health. Some days good, some days bad."