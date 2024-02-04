David and Victoria Beckham are planning a "blowout party" for their 25th wedding anniversary.

The 48-year-old footballer tied the knot with Victoria, 49, when she was at the height of her fame with the Spice Girls in July 1999 just months after welcoming son Brooklyn, 24, together and went on to have Romeo, 21, Cruz and 12-year-old Harper Seven together.

Ahead of their silver wedding anniversary as well as Victora's 50th birthday and Harper's 13th, insiders have claimed the "family-orientated" couple are now planning a huge bash to celebrate all of their milestones.

There have been conversations about a blowout party to really give guests something to remember. A silver wedding anniversary is a real cause to celebrate - and it's not often a family marks one of those in the same year as a 50th and a 13th.

"David and Victoria are such family-orientated people. It means everything to them, so it's a great opportunity. They are still at the ideas stage, but it is likely to be in the summer, close."

Since her days as Posh Spice in the 1990s girl band, Victoria has carved out a new career as a fashion designer and the insider claimed that she will even be designing her own dress especially for the occasion in an attempt to showcase her talents.

The source added: "This will be a real occasion, and Victoria is keen to design the perfect dress for it to show what she can do!"

Just days ago, Victoria admitted that even though she has known the former Manchester United star since 1997, she has actually only learned to enjoy football in recent years.

She told the Financial Times: "I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches]. I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.

"Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players."