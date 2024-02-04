Eric Roberts says he’s proud of his actress daughter “every day”.

‘The Dark Knight’ actor, 67, added in a tribute to his girl Emma Roberts ahead of her 32nd birthday on 10 February he knew she would become a star.

He also told Page Six Emma’s rom-com ‘Maybe I Do’ is his “favourite” of her films so far and added he considers the ‘Scream Queens’ actress his “precious daughter” – and said he knew she’d “grow up to be all that and more”.

Emma is Eric’s only child from his relationship with ex Kelly Cunningham and the actor – who is Julia Roberts’ brother – is a stepfather to two children with his wife Eliza Roberts.

The Oscar-nominee also told Page Six his role as a grandad is the “best job on the planet” besides acting.

He has four grandchildren, including Emma’s son Rhodes, three, with her ex Garrett Hedlund, 39, between his three kids.

He said: “Two of them live across the street, and I become whatever they want me to be… sometimes it’s a cat, sometimes it’s a dog.

“Whatever I have to be, I am. I love being a grandfather.”

Eric told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 watching Emma’s acting career has been “so much fun”.

He added: “And she’s never had any training, so she’s been on-the-job training her whole career, and it’s been lovely for me to watch her become an actor, and she has. I love her work.”

Eric has amassed 600 acting credits and says he’s only now slowing down “a bit”.

He told Page Six he gets “30 to 50 offers every day from all over the world”, adding: “I’m still doing it because it’s fun. And I’ve seen the world for free… and I just have a great life.”