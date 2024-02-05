Crystal Hefner says Hugh Hefner wanted her to be mute, skinny and have huge fake breasts.

The former Playmate, 37, who was married to Playboy boss Hugh from 2012 until his death aged 91 from sepsis in 2017, lived at his infamous mansion from the age of 21 when she first met the pornographer.

She said during a preview of a chat on ‘Tamron Hall’, which will be shown on Monday (05.02.24), about his controlling nature: “(He wanted me to) be helpless, be small, have bleach blonde hair and stay skinny and have big fake boobs.”

She added Hugh would “tap” her head whenever her natural brunette roots would show through and once hit her thigh and said she needed to “tone up”.

Crystal added he also wanted her to be “seen and not speak”, and said: “That was hard. This charming man all of the sudden is changing.”

She said she was so worried about keeping him happy she lost all sense of self and “became whatever he wanted”.

After a series of surgeries, Crystal announced in 2022 she had “everything fake” removed from her body.

Her new memoir ‘Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself’, which was released in January, contained a series of shock claims about her life with Hugh.

She told The New York Post about its title: “It’s called ‘Only Say Good Things’ because I (had) a conversation with Hef and he let me know: ‘Once I go, when I’m gone, please only say good things about me.’

“I kept that promise for the last five years. After going through a lot of therapy and healing, I realized that I needed to be honest about my time there.

“The book is about healing from a toxic environment.”

Crystal, who is now using her maiden name of Harris, told in the autobiography how she has suffered Lyme disease and a breast implant illness, which she blames on the mould-infested Playboy Mansion attacking her immune system.

She says in her book: “I not only had Lyme disease, but also breast implant illness, and my blood work and symptoms also suggested toxic mould exposure.

“This whole time, the mansion had been breaking me down, one way or another.

“The house itself was literally making me sick. The funniest thing to me – darkly funny – was the way that Hef had always insisted that the mansion was better than the outside world, right down to the air.”