Dua Lipa debuted her new single as she opened the Grammy Awards on Sunday (04.02.24).

The 26-year-old singer kicked off music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a spectacular medley backed by a number of dancers and staged across a metal jungle-gym type setting.

Dua donned black leather for the performance as she sang 'Training Season' for the first time before walking through the crowd and seguing into her 'Barbie' smash hit 'Dance the Night' and recent single 'Houdini'.

The evening's host Trevor Noah hailed Dua one of the performers "of a generation" as he officially opened proceedings, but his monologue was interrupted by a perfectly-timed entrance from Meryl Streep.

Trevor had been pointing at Mark Ronson - who is married to the 'Devil Wears Prada' star's daughter Grace Gummer - on the audience and said: “His mother-in-law is going to be sitting right there. Do you know who she is? Meryl Streep! One of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time! She is going to be in this chair. I can’t believe Meryl Streep is here. I really can’t believe it!”

Just at that point, the veteran actress appeared behind him, embracing the host as she walked to her seat.

Trevor exclaimed: “What? You thought I was lying?. You don’t have to apologise to me, Meryl Streep! Do you know what that means? This Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don’t know how, but we just did it. I’d like to thank both academies!”

Shortly afterwards, the former 'Daily Show' host improvised again when Taylor Swift entered the room with her party, including Jack Antonoff.

He quipped: “I say the names, and they pop out. Taylor Swift, everybody! Jack Antonoff, everybody! I’m going to say the people and then they will walk in. As Taylor Swift moves around the room, the local economy around her improves. Look at that. Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy!"

Trevor then poked fun at the backlash over NFL cameras focusing on Taylor when she cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

He quipped: “By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift.

"Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games? Let her live. In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.”