Killer Mike was arrested at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (04.02.24).

The rapper - whose real name is Michael Render - was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs, shortly after winning three of the four rap categories during the pre-show part of the ceremony, but it is unclear what cops had booked him for.

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared video footage of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in http://Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past.

"An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys"

He later wrote: "Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says.(sic)"

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson has yet to comment.

The arrest came shortly after Mike had spoken to media backstage about his wins, which come more than 20 years after hie career began.

He said: “It feels absolutely grand. If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race. The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action.”