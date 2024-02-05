Billie Eilish wore a 1965-era 'Barbie'-inspired ensemble for her emotional Grammy Awards performance.

The 22-year-old singer was backed by her brother Finneas O'Connell on piano and strings players as she sang her song from the blockbuster's soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?' during Sunday's (04.02.24) ceremony.

Billie wrote a green dress with a white and green patterned coat and a pink scarf over her hair, inspired by the Poodle Parade Barbie, as she stayed seated on a stool throughout her powerful performance of the ballad.

Ahead of the performance, the track had already won the Best Song Written for Visual Media prize during the non-televised part of the ceremony, and Billie is set to contest for three other awards, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video.

The next artist to take to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena was Miley Cyrus, giving the first televised performance of 'Flowers'.

Dressed in a shimmery outfit with big hair, the 31-year-old singer offered an energetic rendition of the track but seemed unimpressed by the crowd's response.

She asked the audience: "Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”

And after picking up the main ceremony's first award, Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance, she excitedly exclaimed midway through her performance: “I just won my first Grammy!”

Earlier in the evening, Miley had been thrilled to accept her award from Mariah Carey.

She gushed: "This MC is going to stand next to this MC because this is just too iconic.

"Oh my God, I got stuck in the rain in traffic and I thought I was going to miss this moment. I could have missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl and it was everything."