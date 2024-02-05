Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy Award win to announce her new album.

The 34-year-old singer used her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album accolade on Sunday (04.02.24) to let fans in on the "secret" that her long-awaited LP will be released in April and will be called 'Tortured Poets Department'.

Taking to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Taylor – who won the prize for her record ‘Midnights’ - said: "OK, this is my 13th Grammy, it's my lucky number, I don't know if I've ever told you that.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way but I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans so I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping for the last two years. Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19."

As the audience screamed in delight, she continued: "It's called 'Tortured Poets Department'

"I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.

"Thank you, I love you."

Minutes after she left the stage, the artwork for the record - featuring a black and white image of the singer lying down, cropped above her nose and below her knees - was shared to Instagram.

The post was captioned: "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 [white heart emoji] (sic)"

She also posted a photo of a handwritten note that read: “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…”

She signed off the text with: “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Taylor scooped the Best Pop Vocal Album prize ahead of Kelly Clarkson ('Chemistry'), Miley Cyrus ('Endless Summer Vacation'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Guts'), and Ed Sheeran ('-').