Billie Eilish thought it was "stupid" to begiven the Song of the Year Grammy Award.

The 22-year-old singer admitted she didn't think she and brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell had "a chance" of taking the accolade for their 'Barbie' soundtrack song 'What Was I Made For?' on Sunday (04.02.24) when the list of nominees - which also included Dua Lipa ('Dance the Night'), Jon Batiste ('Butterfly'), Lana Del Rey ('A and W'), Miley Cyrus ('Flowers'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Vampire;'), SZA ('Kill Bill') and Taylor Swift ('Anti-Hero') - was read out to the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

She said: "Woah. What. Yikes Oh my goodness. Damn,that's stupid guys. Literally like I was looking at everybody's faces and I leaned over and was like 'Not a chance'.

"I just want to say, everybody in this category, that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music. I feel crazy right now.

Damn dude, wow I am shocked.

"Thank you to the members of the Recording Academy. Thank you to my brother who is my best friend in the world and makes me the person I am today.

"Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year."

Her brother also admitted he didn't feel "deserving" of the award, which recognises songwriting.

He said: "Thank you to Paul Murtha for having a meeting and saying, 'Who should be on the soundtrack?' and then calling me out of the blue and being like, 'Do you want to be on the 'Barbie' soundtrack?' Like yeah, of course we do. We're so lucky, we continue to be deeply, deeply privileged people.

"It's hard to feel deserving right now, but thank you very much."

After a string of thank yous, Billie again expressed her disbelief at receiving the award.

She said: "My fans, my family, this is silly, I'm not supposed to be here."