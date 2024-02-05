Miley Cyrus insisted winning the Record of the Year Grammy wasn't "important".

The 31-year-old singer - who earlier in the evening had scooped her first ever Grammy for Best Solo Pop Vocal Performance - scooped the prestigious accolade for 'Flowers' on Sunday (04.02.24) but stressed her life was "beautiful" even without any trophies.

She said: "Thank you all so much. This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular so please don't think this is important. Even though it's very important, right guys?

"We're very excited.

"I want to thank everyone standing on the stage right now, Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg, our teams, my team, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gaze because look how good I look. All the people that we love. Thank you all so much.

"I don't think I've forgotten anyone... But I might have forgotten underwear! Bye."

Miley - who had also performed 'Flowers' earlier in the evening - beat competition from Billie Eilish ('What Was I Made For?'), Boygenius ('Not Strong Enough'), Jon Batiste ('Worship'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Vampire') ,SZA ('Kill Bill'), Taylor Swift ('Anti-Hero'), and Victoria Monet ('On My Mama') to take the award.

Accepting her first award at the beginning of the ceremony, the former 'Hannah Montana' star was thrilled to receive it from Mariah Carey.

She said: "This MC is going to stand next to this MC because this is just too iconic.

"Oh my God, I got stuck in the rain in traffic and I thought I was going to miss this moment. I could have missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl and it was everything."