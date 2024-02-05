Taylor Swift was left "mind-blown" after winning her fourth Album of the Year Grammy.

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker made history on Sunday (04.02.24) when her record 'Midnights' took the coveted accolade, making her the singer with the most wins in the category, having previously being the first and only female solo artist to win it three times, tying her with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Accepting the award on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she ushered her collaborators forward and said: "Noooo. I dunno man. Guys, you gotta come, I feel so alone.

"I get to work with one of my best friends, who is also a once in a generation producer, Jack Antonoff."

After a host of other thank yous, she paid tribute to fellow nominee Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with her on 'Snow on the Beach'.

She said: "I think so many female artists would not be where they are or have the inspiration they have for the work she has done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and be your friend."

The 34-year-old singer was thrilled with the win but stressed she gets enjoyment out of all aspects of her career.

She continued: "I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or crack the code to a bridge I love or when I'm shot listing a music video or rehearsing with my dancers or my bang, or getting ready to go to Tokyo for a show.

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy, it makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too...Mind blown -- thank you so much!"

The Album of the Year nominees also included Boygenius ('The Record'), Janelle Monae ('The Age of Pleasure'), Jon Batiste ('World Music Radio'), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'), Miley Cyrus ('Endless Summer Vacation'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Guts'), and SZA ('SOS').