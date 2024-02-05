Billy Joel debuted his new song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (04.02.24).

The 74-year-old singer returned to the ceremony for the first time in 22 years to perform 'Turn the Lights Back On' - which he released on Thursday (01.02.24) seated at the piano, with his sunglasses on, and backed by his regular touring band and a string section.

After he performed the ballad, Celine Dion appeared on stage to present Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for 'Midnights', before Billy was welcomed back to close out the show with his 1980 classic 'You May Be Right', his customary final song on tour.

Shortly before Billy's welcome return, Burna Boy had made history when he became the first Afrobeats musician to perform at the ceremony.

The Nigerian musician was joined by Brandy and 21 Savage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform his 2023 single 'Sittin' on Top of the World', which notably sampled Brandy's 1998 hit 'Top of the World'.

He kicked off his performance with 'On Form' in a red jacket with silver jewels, backed by dancers in traditional Nigerian attire before moving on to 'City Boys', with his guest then joining him for the final part of his medley.

Travis Scott also brought out a special guest during his own three-song medley.

Against a fiery backdrop, he performed 'My Eyes' and 'I Know' before throwing chairs and other items across the stage while rapping his track 'Fe!n', before Playboy Carti appeared in a mask for a cameo appearance while Travis - who lost out to Killer Mike in the Best Rap Album category earlier in the evening - continued demolishing his set.