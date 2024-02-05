Bijou Phillips insists she is doing well amid Danny Masterson's jail time.

The 'Almost Famous' actress filed for divorce from the former 'That '70s Show' star after he was sentenced last September to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago.

As well as going through her divorce, Bijou recently left the Church of Scientology.

And giving a rare update on her life to E! News at the Janie's Fund Grammys Viewing Party on Sunday (04.02.24), she said: "I'm doing good."

Bijou added that she and the pair's daughter, Fianna, nine, are a "great little team."

Despite their divorce, the 43-year-old star gave a character statement for Masterson and said he's still in touch with their little girl every night.

She said: "Danny is an amazing father.

"Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night."

Last week, Masterson moved to the maximum-security prison that once housed notorious cult leader Charles Manson.

He was transferred from North Kern State Prison to Corcoran State Prison in California on January 29.

Sources told Deadline the 47-year-old actor is being held at the men-only jail's highest security level unit partly for his own protection.

His online file states he will be unable to seek parole until 2042, subject to staying out of trouble.

It reads: “Parole eligible dates may also change based on a variety of other reasons, including court orders, changes in law, and routine audits."

The prison - which also previously housed Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy's killer - is currently over capacity with 3,700 inmates, 42 of whom are on death row, and includes a Protective Housing Unit which accommodates 47 men who require “extraordinary protection from other prisoners.”

The week prior, Masterson was denied bail when he appealed his case over concerns he had "every incentive to flee".

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Charlaine F. Olmedo wrote: “If the defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."

His attorneys had said: "Defendant requests that this Court grant bail on appeal, and offers to comply with any relevant terms and conditions imposed by the Court that enable him to be an at-home parent and financial provider for his family, including house arrest and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department."

They argued that he possessed a "lack of dangerousness" and wouldn't be a flight risk, claiming they now had "extensive exculpatory evidence that was not presented to the jury."