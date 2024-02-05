Mark Ronson will only perform 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars if Ryan Gosling agrees to it.

The 43-year-old Hollywood star has already hinted it would be cool to perform the nominated hit song from the blockbuster 'Barbie' movie - in which he portrayed Ken - at the Academy Awards on March 11, and now co-writer and co-producer Mark, 48, who also plays bass guitar and synths on the tune, has admitted it would be a "dream" to reunite to perform it at the prestigious bash.

Speaking on 'Variety's On the Carpet' presented by DIRECTV, at Sunday's (04.02.24) Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena, Mark said: "That would be great.

"Did he confirm to you? I want to know … it's my dream! It's my dream."

However, if Ryan turned down the gig, he wouldn't do it with anyone else.

Asked if a replacement is a possibility, he replied: "No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it."

'I'm Just Ken' is in contention for Best Original Song.

The 'Notebook' star recently joked around when asked about taking to the stage at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre next month but seemed to be keen.

Ryan told W magazine: "Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about.

Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"

Ryan is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ken in the 2023 live-action movie about the Mattel dolls.

Hollywood was left stunned when leading lady Margot Robbie (Barbie) and director Greta Gerwig failed to receive a nomination for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

The film is also up for Best Picture.