Steven Tyler is regularly scolded by his daughter Mia for breaking his talking ban.

The 75-year-old Aerosmith frontman was put on vocal rest by doctors after fracturing his larynx last year - an injury which forced the band to postpone a number of shows on their 'Peace Out: The Farewell Tour' - but Mia Tyler has admitted her dad often needs reminding that he's not supposed to be talking.

Mia told PEOPLE: "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like: 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, lets just text'. You can't shut him up - he can't close that mouth."

Steven added to the outlet: "My throat's been better, but it is on the mend."

Aerosmith's tour ground to a halt in September after just three shows when frontman Tyler suffered an injury to his throat during a concert in New York which left him struggling to sing.

He was subsequently put on vocal rest and diagnosed with a fractured larynx with the band putting the rest of the tour in ice until he gets better.

Steven previously broke the news to fans in a statement posted on Instagram, which explained: "I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The affected shows include stops in Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Canada, Raleigh, North Carolina and Cleveland, Ohio. They have all been pushed back to later in 2024.

In November, Steven updated fans by revealing he was in the studio working on some remixes. In a post on Facebook, he wrote: "Throat's on the mend ... but my ears still work! So in the meantime ... it's studio time. Starting re-mixing Aerosmith."