Aldis Hodge is willing to star in a sequel to 'The Invisible Man'.

The 37-year-old actor played the part of detective James Lanier in the 2020 horror film and would be willing to team up with director Leigh Whannell and co-star Elisabeth Moss on a follow-up, although he hasn't heard "any updates" about a new movie.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Aldis said: "No, I haven't heard any updates. I know people were talking about it, I was like, 'Who's gonna be the invisible person. Is it gonna be The Invisible Baby? Like what are we doing?' No, I'm kidding.

"If they did a sequel, I think that'd be awesome. Leigh Whannell is amazing, working with him was just fantastic, and his sort of knack for suspense and drawing that out."

The 'Black Adam' star continued: "And Elisabeth Moss, she's great. We had a really nice time on that, so yeah, if there was a sequel, I'm definitely down, but I haven't heard any murmurings since."

Elisabeth starred in the film as Cecilia Kass – a woman convinced that she is being stalked by her abusive husband even though he supposedly took his own life – and previously revealed that she was prepared to feature in a sequel if there was enough audience interest.

She told the horror site Bloody Disgusting: "Look, if people want it that's kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it. So put the word out there that you want it and then I'll help!"