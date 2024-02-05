Melissa Etheridge is “worried” Travis Kelce could retire from the NFL to spend all his time with Taylor Swift.

The singer, 62, said she is a huge fan of the 34-year-old ‘Bad Blood’ singer’s NFL star boyfriend, also 34, and also admitted the couple may be far too “professional” to let their romance get in the way of their careers.

She told Max’s ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ show: “I love that (Taylor) loves one of my favourite football players… I think he’s an amazing human being and I think they’re a great couple.

“I’m just worried he’s gonna retire early to be with her.

“That’s the thing I’m worried about.”

Melissa highlighted how “all those guys” in the NFL are “way too professional” and said Taylor was the same.

Taylor made history at Sunday’s (04.02.24) Grammys by winning her fourth best album award at the ceremony, while Travis is preparing for this year’s Super Bowl, which will see his Kansas City Chiefs team face the San Francisco49ers on 11 February.

Travis has already confirmed he isn’t going to retire anytime soon – despite admitting he thinks about it “more than anyone could ever imagine”.

He told reporters on January: “I just have no reason to stop playing football. I love it.

“We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try to be at my best.”

He also assured fans he is focused on winning his third Super Bowl ring, adding: “You hear the media throughout the year, if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or the team isn’t focused on certain things.

“If you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on.”

Travis and Taylor have been dating since last summer and went public with their romance in September 2023, and a source has told Page Six the couple have made a plan to get engaged on their first anniversary in July.