Snapchat has launched the new campaign ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’.

The multi-media instant messaging app, owned by Snap Inc., wants to separate itself from other social media platforms with its flashy new adverts that were launched at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.02.24) and across the US.

In the UK, London's cab drivers' cars have been covered with the slogan.

Snapchat Chief Creative Officer, Colleen DeCourcy said: “Snapchat was built differently from the very beginning as a place where people can be their real selves with their real friends.

“With this campaign, we want to show the world exactly what Snapchat is not, and what it really is. We are shining a light on the unfiltered, bright yellow world of Snapchat, where people can easily share what matters to them in the moment, with the people that matter to them most.”

Snapchat recently explained how it sets itself apart from the likes of TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram because it's not about gaining popularity via likes and follower counts.

Snapchat UK Business Solutions Director Fintan Gillespie told Mobile Marketing Magazine: “Snapchat was designed to be different from traditional social media—to help people express themselves with friends visually without the pressure to grow a following or compete for likes. That’s why Snapchat opens up to the camera, rather than a newsfeed.”