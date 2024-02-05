Tim Cook sees a "huge opportunity" for Apple with generative AI.

The tech giant's CEO recently highlighted in an earnings call that the firm is planning to launch generative AI features later this year.

He said: “As we look ahead, we’ll continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, in general.”

It's still early days for the technology that can produce content such as audio, text, code, video, images, and other data, but it's already raised concerns by the likes of Netflix, which believes the use of generative Artificial Intelligence by its competitors will "adversely" impact its business.

In its annual report for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Netflix said: “New technological developments, including the development and use of generative artificial intelligence, are rapidly evolving. If our competitors gain an advantage by using such technologies, our ability to compete effectively and our results of operations could be adversely impacted.”

It also warned: “In addition, the use or adoption of new and emerging technologies may increase our exposure to intellectual property claims, and the availability of copyright and other intellectual property protection for AI-generated material is uncertain.”

It comes after Netflix was criticised for listing a role as a product manager in the company’s machine-learning department amid the Hollywood writer's strike, although the job has nothing to do with Generative AI.

Both writers and actors walked out last year and joined picket lines over concerns about the potential impact of AI on their jobs.